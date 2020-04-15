Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 185.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,474,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,449,000 after buying an additional 628,945 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,900,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,782,000 after buying an additional 578,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 178,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,695,000 after buying an additional 132,401 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,013,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,131,000 after buying an additional 97,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,472,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,863,000 after buying an additional 85,421 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATR opened at $104.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $126.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.83.

AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

