Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 917 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

