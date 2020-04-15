Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 15,307 Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $17,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,829,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,640,000 after acquiring an additional 148,450 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dropbox by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Dropbox by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Dropbox Inc has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.15 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,852,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 484,640 shares of company stock worth $9,434,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.