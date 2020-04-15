Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in WABCO were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WABCO in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of WABCO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of WABCO by 453.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of WABCO by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 478,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,780,000 after purchasing an additional 40,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

WABCO stock opened at $135.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.20 and a 1-year high of $136.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.73.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). WABCO had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

