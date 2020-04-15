Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,000 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.14.

NIO opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.35.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.36). NIO had a negative net margin of 145.09% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

