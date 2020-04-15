Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $210,000 Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2,764.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEIC. BidaskClub raised shares of SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at $583,446,579.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

