Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $257,000 Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,529,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,906,000 after purchasing an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLF opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $54.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

