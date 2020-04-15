Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $262,000 Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 1,027.0% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,855,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Landstar System from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.15.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $102.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day moving average is $109.27.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

