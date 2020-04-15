Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $265,000 Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Gentex by 708.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,290,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,235 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 669.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,946 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10,924.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,559,000 after purchasing an additional 945,990 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1,258.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,004,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after purchasing an additional 930,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,805,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,291,000 after purchasing an additional 889,892 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

GNTX stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.20. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.