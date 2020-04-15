Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $267,000 Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.43. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $84.37.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

