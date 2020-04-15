Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $299,000 Position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average is $37.75.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on OneMain from $60.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,643,519 shares in the company, valued at $81,208,903.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,673,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,496,595.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 53,520 shares of company stock worth $1,527,271. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.