Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Reit were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 367.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 120,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 94,590 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 231,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 47,182 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Property Reit alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BPR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, CFO Bryan K. Davis purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.67 per share, with a total value of $458,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPR stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $21.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.87%.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.