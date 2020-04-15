Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 523.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $780.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.73 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

