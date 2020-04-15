Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,263,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,511,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,149 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,696,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,204,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,332,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,432,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.70. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

