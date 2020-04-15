Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 12,527 Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 401.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,925,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,439,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,111,000 after purchasing an additional 657,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 74,670 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 108,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,706,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,518,000 after purchasing an additional 87,168 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Diana M. Charletta bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $223,300.00. Also, CEO Thomas F. Karam bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. Insiders have purchased 130,000 shares of company stock worth $791,200 over the last ninety days.

ETRN opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETRN. BidaskClub upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

