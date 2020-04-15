Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 1,348 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRAY opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $52.61. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

