Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 4,460 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 2,230.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Athene were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the third quarter valued at $1,523,000. Algebris UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 6.2% in the third quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 502,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 29,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 11.4% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 84,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.73.

ATH opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. Athene Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Athene’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

