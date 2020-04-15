Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 5,500 Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in IQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $10,555,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQ. HSBC raised IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on IQIYI in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. CLSA upgraded IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16. IQIYI Inc has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($2.94). The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 76.62% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.83) EPS. Research analysts expect that IQIYI Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

