Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 6,236 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Navient were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Navient by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Navient by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Navient stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. Navient Corp has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Stephens upgraded Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upgraded Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

