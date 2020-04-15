Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 590.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AYX opened at $119.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.64, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.06. Alteryx Inc has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $160.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.10.

In other news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $138,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $1,175,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 443,185 shares of company stock valued at $62,973,706. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

