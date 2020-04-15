Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $92,004,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,037,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after buying an additional 267,823 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 42,126.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 144,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 144,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after buying an additional 132,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ares Management from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 45,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,587,338.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,159 shares of company stock valued at $11,015,701 over the last quarter. 151.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.38. Ares Management Corp has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

