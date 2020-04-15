Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,228.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,700 shares of company stock worth $268,582. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $856.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.18. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

IRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.