Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,286,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,086,000 after acquiring an additional 184,568 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on M. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Macy’s Inc has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.