Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 100 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $112.47 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.39.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

