Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,100 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $5,776,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,747,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,319,000 after purchasing an additional 725,553 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.90. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVN. Bank of America upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

