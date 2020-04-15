Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 300 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Capital International Investors bought a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,921,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CDK Global by 58.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,911,327 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,325,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,195,000 after buying an additional 680,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CDK Global by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,545,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after buying an additional 602,205 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. CDK Global Inc has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.69.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.