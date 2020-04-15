Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 6,464 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,912,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Autonomous Res raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

IVZ opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.76. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

