Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 700 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 85.0% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 6,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $272,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $405.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.66 and a 1 year high of $413.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.