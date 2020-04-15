Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 900 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRAH shares. Barclays lowered their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.78.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $87.93 on Wednesday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.44.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $800.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.