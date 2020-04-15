Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes $231,000 Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,173,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,116,000 after buying an additional 191,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,342,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,223,000 after buying an additional 250,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,724,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,878,000 after buying an additional 238,436 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,689,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after buying an additional 568,588 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,349,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.65. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $67,950.27. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 156,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,084.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $108,118.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 102,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,105.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

