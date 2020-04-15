Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes $244,000 Position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRET opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $752.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.97. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $85.24.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.86 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 44.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRET. DA Davidson lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. National Securities initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Compass Point downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

