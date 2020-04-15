Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Msci were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Msci by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Msci by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Msci by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Msci by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Msci by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI opened at $313.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.44. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $206.82 and a 1 year high of $335.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.56.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,742,700.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,076,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

