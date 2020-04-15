Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. State Street Corp lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,722,000 after acquiring an additional 72,397 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,391,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,831,000 after purchasing an additional 64,941 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 620,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,633,000 after purchasing an additional 58,411 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.47.

MLM opened at $203.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.89 and a 200-day moving average of $250.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

