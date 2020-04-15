Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MANH. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.60.

Shares of MANH opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $90.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.71.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $10,287,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 255,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $86,109,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $1,220,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

