Manulife Financial Co. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities upgraded Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 483,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 89,630 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,825,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,016 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,316,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,942,000 after acquiring an additional 775,353 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

