MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at SunTrust Banks

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HZO. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upgraded MarineMax from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on MarineMax from $26.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.08.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of HZO opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95. MarineMax has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $259.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.51.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that MarineMax will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,305.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $57,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,156 shares of company stock valued at $216,768. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.