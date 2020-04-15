Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,801 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Marriott International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International stock opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.53.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

