Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. UBS Group currently has $120.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Shares of MMC opened at $99.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.65. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 595.7% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 206,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,876,000 after buying an additional 84,439 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

