McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $137.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of -28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.06. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $111.71 and a 52 week high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.73.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

