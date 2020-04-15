Monkey Project Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $283,832.22 and approximately $876.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,885,100 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

