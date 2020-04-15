Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 280,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Navient by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 52,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Navient by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Navient by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NAVI. Barclays upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NAVI stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. Navient Corp has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

