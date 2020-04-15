Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.22 EPS.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

NBIX opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.59 and its 200 day moving average is $100.85. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after acquiring an additional 735,272 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,762,000 after acquiring an additional 199,705 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,707,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $561,737.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,643,254.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $3,028,998.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,009 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,144. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

