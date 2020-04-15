Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Nielsen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nielsen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.21. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $27.03.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

In other Nielsen news, CEO David W. Kenny acquired 55,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,856,719.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 5,617.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.