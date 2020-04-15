Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia Oyj’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Nokia Oyj reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nokia Oyj.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. New Street Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NYSE:NOK opened at $3.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 27,411,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,365 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4,643.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,694,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574,232 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,192,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,541 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,181,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 259,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 4,170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

