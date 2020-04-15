Noku (NOKU) Price Hits $0.0840 on Major Exchanges

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Noku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00001234 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, Noku has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Noku has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $396.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Noku alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014707 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 71% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.91 or 0.02761105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00225872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00053064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io.

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.