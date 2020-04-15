Nutrien Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nutrien in a report released on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NTR. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nutrien to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.