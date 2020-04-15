Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Oaktree Strategic Income has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $193.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.19 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 52.65%. Equities analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 14,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $99,984.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,580.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mathew Pendo acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $30,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,272.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,845 shares of company stock valued at $219,105 and sold 18,437 shares valued at $154,023. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSI. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income in the fourth quarter valued at $4,646,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 643,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 146,748 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 636,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 31,024 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 268,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 25,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

