Omnicom Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,774 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,522% compared to the average daily volume of 171 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,807,000 after buying an additional 52,965 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,303,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,075,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter.

OMC stock opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

