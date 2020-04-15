On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $4.25 to $1.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ONDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of On Deck Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of On Deck Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. On Deck Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.79.

NYSE ONDK opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 15.35 and a quick ratio of 15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. On Deck Capital has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $5.69.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.15 million. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that On Deck Capital will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONDK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in On Deck Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

