OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06).

In related news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 27,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $61,508.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,017.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 48.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 16,281 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 1,511.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 160,135 shares during the period.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

